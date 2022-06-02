Second suspect charged in shooting

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A second suspect in a May 22 shooting incident surrendered to law enforcement on Wednesday.

Miguel Abreu, 36, of Orangeburg, turned himself in during Orangeburg municipal bond court on the charge of discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle.

A warrant alleges that Abreu fired a gun into a moving vehicle which he knew was occupied.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance, the warrant states.

The incident took place near the intersection of Orange Street and Elliott Street at 8:50 p.m., according to an incident report.

Police say occupants in two vehicles were firing weapons at one another.

Abreu allegedly shot at the vehicles as they drove by.

Assaunte Chargor Gilyard, 36, of Orangeburg, has also been charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle. He’s accused of being in one the vehicles.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

If Gilyard and Abreu are convicted, they each face up to 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

