Second suspect charged in Orangeburg assault

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A second suspect has been charged in the assault of two women on Aug. 19, 2020.
Dontrel Marshawn Jenkins-Bailey, 29, of 247 Hickson Drive, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
A warrant alleges Jenkins-Bailey and three others followed the two women from Burger King to the nearby Econo Lodge hotel on John C. Calhoun Drive.
Once the women arrived at the motel, the group allegedly “began to punch and kick” both of the women.
One of the women claimed that while she was on the ground, a member of the group held a gun to her temple and said, “Don’t f - - - - - - move.”
She also alleged they took a bag, at gunpoint, from the woman who was walking with her.
Both women were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Jenkins-Bailey was taken into custody on Wednesday following a traffic stop by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said.
Deputies charged Jenkins-Bailey with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Officers arrested the first suspect in the case in September. Keosha Dajon Thompson, 30, of 2165 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, faces one count each of first-degree assault and battery and armed robbery.
If convicted, Thompson and Jenkins-Bailey each face up to 10 years in prison.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man’s truck was stolen from the parking lot of Koyo at 2850 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.
The man said he left his 1998 green Chevrolet Silverado warming up at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. It was gone when he returned 10 minutes later.
It’s valued at $3,000.
In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man reported that someone stole a .22-caliber Ruger Charger pistol and two .45-caliber HiPoint pistols from the storage room of his Atlantic Avenue property.
The firearms are valued at $650.
