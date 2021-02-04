Second suspect charged in Orangeburg assault

Orangeburg

A second suspect has been charged in the assault of two women on Aug. 19, 2020.

Dontrel Marshawn Jenkins-Bailey, 29, of 247 Hickson Drive, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

A warrant alleges Jenkins-Bailey and three others followed the two women from Burger King to the nearby Econo Lodge hotel on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Once the women arrived at the motel, the group allegedly “began to punch and kick” both of the women.

One of the women claimed that while she was on the ground, a member of the group held a gun to her temple and said, “Don’t f - - - - - - move.”

She also alleged they took a bag, at gunpoint, from the woman who was walking with her.

Both women were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Jenkins-Bailey was taken into custody on Wednesday following a traffic stop by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said.

Deputies charged Jenkins-Bailey with unlawful carrying of a pistol.