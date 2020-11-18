 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second suspect charged in death; Holly Hill shooting probe continues
0 comments
breaking top story

Second suspect charged in death; Holly Hill shooting probe continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a Nov. 9 shooting incident.

“The more we investigated this case, the more we felt a second individual was present and took part,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“This was just a senseless act that cannot be justified by any means whatsoever,” he said.

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.

The Holly Hill man was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday. Any consideration for bond will come at a later date in circuit court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Qveyon Abraham, 21, was charged with murder the day after the fatal shooting.

Abraham, of Santee, remains in the detention center.

The fatal shooting was discovered when a motorist spotted a person lying behind a vehicle on a trail off Academy Lane near Holly Hill. Antonio Singleton, 18, of Columbia died of a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported seeing three men in a Honda earlier as it went down Academy Lane.

The investigation is ongoing, Ravenell said.

+1 
Yo’Quan Azjean Summers

Summers

 SOURCE: OCSO
+1 
Qveyon Abraham

Abraham

 SOURCE: OCSO
0 comments
0
0
0
4
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News