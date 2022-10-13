Second SCSU student injured after party; bullet hit SUV, shattering glass

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A second South Carolina State University student has reported being injured following a shooting incident at a Madison Street party, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The student and another female friend decided to leave the party after hearing “30 to 50 gunshots” on Tuesday night, the report said.

They were in an SUV at the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street when a bullet went through the driver’s window and exited the front passenger door.

The student received minor injuries from the shattered glass, the report said.

Another student received a gunshot wound to the upper body during the incident. The injury is said to not be life-threatening.

South Carolina State University has released security guidelines for homecoming weekend in the wake of the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg woman called deputies on Wednesday morning when she discovered gunfire damaged her Seawright Street home – inside and out.

She went to bed around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Two hours later, she heard a “loud noise” outside and went back to sleep.

She didn’t discover the damage until she got up on Wednesday to get ready for work.

Her glass shower door was shattered and there were multiple bullet holes on the outside of the residence.

A bullet also struck the windshield of her car.

A neighbor reported hearing four gunshots ring out, the report states.