Second person dies following head-on crash in Bowman; Coroner’s Office IDs victims

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A second person has died following a head-on collision in Bowman on Saturday.

Cournesha McClorin, 25, of Moss Street, Bowman, died at the scene.

Michael Weigert, 51, of Eva Street, Moncks Corner, died later at Prisma Health Richland, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Monday.

The collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 178 near Holstein Road, about one mile from Bowman, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The collision occurred when a 2020 Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, Bolt said.

The driver of the Toyota, McClorin, died at the scene.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the Toyota’s front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the truck’s driver, Weigert, to hospitals for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

So far this year, 18 people have died on highways in Orangeburg County. During the same time last year, the county saw 28 highway fatalities.

There have been three highway deaths in Calhoun County this year. That’s two more than during the same time last year.

In Bamberg County, one person has died in a highway collision. That’s the same number as last year during the same time.

Statewide, 597 people have died in highway collisions so far this year. There were 670 deaths on the state’s highways during the same time last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Tags

