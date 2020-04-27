Second Orangeburg man accused of kidnapping couple

A second Orangeburg man has been charged with kidnapping a couple in February. His co-defendant in the case is accused of raping the woman.
“These two apparently thought they were above the law that night,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“We’ve got a different thought we’re going to share with them,” he said.
Keon Garner, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Bond was denied on all of Garner’s charges except the weapons charge, which was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Quinton Byrd, 33, was previously charged in the case with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Byrd has also been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Bond was also denied on the Clarendon Street man after he was taken into custody less than a week after the Feb. 28 assault.
On that date, a woman said she was awakened by a male subject arguing with her boyfriend.
At some point, the subject pulled out a weapon, ordering the man and woman to get dressed before he forced them into a vehicle occupied by another male subject, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The pair were driven to a remote location near Branchville where the boyfriend was ordered out of the vehicle.
After refusing to walk into nearby woods as instructed, the boyfriend was shot, the report said. He ran into a nearby wooded area off Calhoun Street, where he spent the night.
The woman said she was driven to a motel in Orangeburg city limits where she was sexually assaulted, according to the report.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.
