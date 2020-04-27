Second Orangeburg man accused of kidnapping couple

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A second Orangeburg man has been charged with kidnapping a couple in February. His co-defendant in the case is accused of raping the woman.

“These two apparently thought they were above the law that night,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We’ve got a different thought we’re going to share with them,” he said.

Keon Garner, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Bond was denied on all of Garner’s charges except the weapons charge, which was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Quinton Byrd, 33, was previously charged in the case with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Byrd has also been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Bond was also denied on the Clarendon Street man after he was taken into custody less than a week after the Feb. 28 assault.