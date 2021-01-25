Search for missing Denmark man unsuccessful; several agencies team up to find 99-year-old

Multiple agencies searched for a missing 99-year-old man from Denmark on Sunday, but did not find him.

Teams searched the area around Solomon Ray’s home, which included the southwest portions of Voorhees Road where Ray lives, Denmark Police Department Cpl. Quentin Williams said.

Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility that he may have gotten into a vehicle with someone.

Ray hasn’t been seen since Jan. 14, when a family friend saw him at Ray’s home, Williams said.

Ray was reported missing on Jan. 21.

Four agencies worked together Sunday to search for Ray.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division provided an aerial search with a helicopter. The agency also coordinated a volunteer group from the Upstate with three trained canines.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources used four-wheelers to search for Ray and Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg joined members of the Denmark Police Department in efforts to try to find the man, who has dementia.

According to Williams, Ray frequented a casino in North Carolina and visited there about three weeks ago.