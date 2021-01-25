 Skip to main content
Search for missing Denmark man unsuccessful; several agencies team up to find 99-year-old
Search for missing Denmark man unsuccessful; several agencies team up to find 99-year-old

Multiple agencies searched for a missing 99-year-old man from Denmark on Sunday, but did not find him.

Teams searched the area around Solomon Ray’s home, which included the southwest portions of Voorhees Road where Ray lives, Denmark Police Department Cpl. Quentin Williams said.

Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility that he may have gotten into a vehicle with someone.

Ray hasn’t been seen since Jan. 14, when a family friend saw him at Ray’s home, Williams said.

Ray was reported missing on Jan. 21.

Four agencies worked together Sunday to search for Ray.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division provided an aerial search with a helicopter. The agency also coordinated a volunteer group from the Upstate with three trained canines.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources used four-wheelers to search for Ray and Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg joined members of the Denmark Police Department in efforts to try to find the man, who has dementia.

According to Williams, Ray frequented a casino in North Carolina and visited there about three weeks ago.

Williams said he’s reached out to the casino, but they don’t have any registration indicating that Ray has been there since he was last seen at his Denmark home.

Ray is an African American man with a thin build, balding head and gray hair. He’s 5-feet-11 and weighs 160 pounds.

Williams said Ray was last seen wearing dark grey dress pants, a dark grey button up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes and possibly a dress hat.

Ray frequently uses an earthen walking stick.

In addition to dementia, Ray has cataracts in one eye and is hard of hearing, according to the police department

If anyone knows Ray’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Denmark Police Department at 1-803-793-4639.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

