South Carolina State University’s campus police refuse to provide incident reports in connection with two recent shooting incidents.

Meanwhile, a person has been charged with having a weapon on campus. The university hasn’t released a report detailing that incident, either.

The Times and Democrat has requested a report from Saturday night’s shooting incident on campus, but S.C. State attorney Pete Balthazor says the university doesn’t think it has to release the report.

“I have consulted with Chief (Tim) Taylor, and while an incident report has been prepared, the university asserts that it is exempt from disclosure at this time on the grounds that its disclosure would compromise the integrity of an ongoing investigation and interfere with a law enforcement proceeding,” Balthazor said.

“At this time, public safety and the integrity of the investigation outweigh the disclosure of any incident report. We will revisit this determination if an arrest is made or if other circumstances change with the investigation,” he continued.

Jay Bender, an attorney for the S.C. Press Association, said the university is breaking the law by not providing the reports.

The S.C. Freedom of Information Act allows agencies to withhold certain portions of a report due to specific reasons outlined in the law, but simply refusing to provide the report is not protected by law, he said.

“This is another example of police making up their own exemptions to serve their own purposes,” Bender said.

“Every time a law enforcement agency violates the law like this, it diminishes its credibility,” he added, noting that to willfully do that is foolish.

The most recent shooting on the campus took place on Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. No one was injured.

The first shooting this month occurred on March 3.

A male student suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Both shootings occurred at Hugine Suites, a coed dormitory.

On Monday, the university announced it began implementing additional security measures, including increasing announced and unannounced health and safety checks throughout campus housing.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety released a report saying that three officers from the agency assisted S.C. State University police at 7 a.m. Monday at the Hugine Suites dormitory.

There, university police conducted searches of dorm rooms.

The three ODPS officers helped set up a perimeter outside of the dormitory “in an attempt to discourage students from throwing contraband from their windows,” the incident report states.

In addition, a 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested by university police for allegedly carrying a weapon on school property.

It’s not known if he was arrested following the search of Hugine Suites or some other reason. The university hasn’t provided a report about that, either.

Official online court records state that the man appeared in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set his bond at $5,000 cash or surety. He’s since posted bond.

She also ordered him not to return to the incident location.

It’s not clear if the man was a student the university or not.