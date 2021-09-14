Screaming clerk, customers stop Orangeburg robbery

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000.

• Someone stole a John Deere 310 4x4 backhoe from a hunting club located near Theater Drive, just outside of Holly Hill. The theft was reported on Friday.

The value of the backhoe is $25,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone opened fire on a Moseley Street home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers discovered several bullet holes on the side of the house and a bullet slug inside of the residence. They also located multiple shell casings on the road in front of the home.

There were two adults in the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Neither of them know who may have opened fire on their home, the report states.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2014 camouflage Yamaha Grizzly 700 ATV from behind a Columbia Road residence. The homeowner reported the theft on Monday.

The stolen ATV was strapped to a trailer in the backyard, the report states. The trailer wasn’t stolen.