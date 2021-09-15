SCHP to focus on Orangeburg County enforcement

The S.C. Highway Patrol will increase its Orangeburg County enforcement efforts beginning Thursday and ending on Saturday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

“We are trying to address driving behaviors and traffic violations that most often contribute to serious collisions,” Tidwell said.

The goal of the “area coordinated enforcement” is to use crash data to identify problem areas and target those areas for enforcement. The Highway Patrol did not identify specific areas that will be targeted in the county.

From Jan. 1 until Sept. 12 this year, 32 people have lost their lives on highways in Orangeburg County. During the same time period last year, the county had 19 highway deaths.

In 2019 and 2018, the county experienced 28 and 31 highway deaths, respectively, during the same time period.

In Calhoun County, there have been five highway fatalities from Jan. 1 to Sept. 12 this year.

During the same time period last year and in 2019, the county experienced two highway deaths each year. In 2018, however, there were six.

In Bamberg County, there have been two highway deaths between Jan. 1 and Sept. 12 this year.

Last year, during the same time period, there were three highway deaths in the county. There weren’t any during 2019, but there were two during the same time frame in 2018.

