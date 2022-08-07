SCDPS inducts 14 officers into Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held induction ceremonies – both virtually and with guests – to formally induct 14 officers into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

This year’s ceremony recognized 14 officers, with three being historical inductees dating as far back as 1874. Of the remaining 11 officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2021, seven died of complications from COVID-19; two died in collisions; one was struck and killed by a vehicle; and one died by vehicle assault.

“2021 was another difficult time for the law enforcement community in South Carolina as we laid to rest 11 officers across our state,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.”

The ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 418.

The following were inducted for the 2021 calendar year.

• Private Henry Bluford

Newberry Police Department

End of Watch: Oct. 19, 1874

(Shooting death)

• Sheriff John McRoy Dozier

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Sept. 27, 1917

(Stroke)

• Officer Charles Harvey Birt

Barnwell Police Department

End of Watch: Dec. 24, 1971

(Heart attack)

• Sgt. Gordon William Best

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: Jan. 1, 2021

(Motor vehicle collision)

• Deputy Jonathan David Price

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Jan. 6, 2021

(Motor vehicle collision)

• Lance Cpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore

Horry County Police Department

End of Watch: Jan. 12, 2021

(Struck by vehicle)

• Detective Sgt. Edward John Marcurella Jr.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Jan. 16, 2021

(COVID-19)

• Sgt. Tommy Wayne Cudd

Union County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Jan. 28, 2021

(COVID-19)

• Officer Kevin Daniel Simmons

Aiken Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: Aug. 15, 2021

(COVID-19)

• Officer Dustin Michael Beasley

North Augusta Department of Public Safety

End of Watch: Aug. 30, 2021

(COVID-19)

• Officer Stephen Unique Jones

Barnwell Police Department

End of Watch: Sept. 12, 2021

(COVID-19)

• Lt. John Stewart

Lake City Police Department

End of Watch: Sept. 17, 2021

(Vehicle assault)

• Lt. John Christopher Brophy

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

End of Watch: Oct. 10, 2021

(COVID-19)

Team Leader Justin Barrett Gillespie

S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

End of Watch: Dec. 31, 2021

(COVID-19)