Scammers use texts to seek gift cards; report: Orangeburg woman targeted

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning against texting scams after an Orangeburg woman was targeted.

The 69-year-old woman received a text from an unknown number on Nov. 10 claiming she ordered an Apple iPhone and other merchandise from Amazon.

The text requested the woman send a $1,000 gift card from Lowe’s in Orangeburg and another $1,000 gift card from Walmart.

The woman said she sent pictures of the gift card information to the scammers via cell phone.

The woman later cancelled her bank cards that were used to purchase the gift cards, the report states.

Officers say many times scammers use multiple applications to scramble phone numbers. Many are international scammers.

"If an unknown caller is asking you to send a gift card in any amount, it’s a scam," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "No one will give you free money, and we want you to keep your hard-earned money in your pocket.”

“If you have any doubt whatsoever as to sending a stranger a pre-paid gift card, call us first so we can speak with these individuals," the statement continued.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

