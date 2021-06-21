Scammers keep using pastors’ names in Orangeburg County

Scammers are continuing to use the names of local pastors and churches, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

In the latest instance, an elderly woman received a phone call at 1:30 a.m. Monday from someone claiming to represent the Rev. James E. Holiday of Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, sheriff’s office Maj. Rene Williams said.

The person who received the call knew it was a scammer.

She told the sheriff’s office that the caller wanted her to leave her home to provide food and clothing to a woman and children.

The woman did not follow through with the caller’s request, Williams said.

“These are very violent times right now,” he added.

Holiday noted that neither he nor the church solicits such calls and particularly not in the middle of the night, Williams said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell previously reported that several county residents received calls from scammers claiming to represent the Rev. Ellis White of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.

The callers requested money for families in need using White’s name, but White says no such fundraisers are going on right now.