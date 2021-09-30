 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scammer using Orangeburg County deputy’s name
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Scammer using Orangeburg County deputy’s name

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a scam has resurfaced that uses an officer’s name to scare residents out of money.

“We had this same thing going around at the end of August,” Ravenell said in a release. “Now, a month later, it’s back but with a different officer.”

In the scam, a caller claims uses the name of a genuine Orangeburg County deputy to demand money. Last month the caller used Lt. James Shumpert’s name, but this month the caller is saying he’s Lt. Dexter Ladson.

The caller claims he can make a warrant “go away” if the victim makes a payment over the phone.

A warrant cannot be made to “go away” by making a payment over the phone.

If anyone receives such a call, they are urged not to give any personal information or money to the caller. Instead, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News