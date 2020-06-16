Santee woman: Shooting victim wanted ride

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man with a gunshot wound sought a ride from a Santee woman, but then the shooting started again, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman called 911 at 6 p.m. Friday to report that two men tried to get into her vehicle near the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway.

One of the men claimed that he’d been shot.

She said the man was limping, but she didn’t see any gunshot wound.

As the men asked for a ride, the woman heard someone shooting at her vehicle. She couldn’t tell who was doing the shooting.

The woman left without giving the men a ride. She drove to Huddle House and called for law enforcement.

In other reports:

• A Summerville woman reported that a man robbed her at gunpoint after they had sex in a car on Acme Street in Eutawville around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

At one point, the man put tape over the woman’s mouth and stated, “Take it off and I’ll kill you,” the report states.