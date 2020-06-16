Santee woman: Shooting victim wanted ride

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man with a gunshot wound sought a ride from a Santee woman, but then the shooting started again, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman called 911 at 6 p.m. Friday to report that two men tried to get into her vehicle near the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway.
One of the men claimed that he’d been shot.
She said the man was limping, but she didn’t see any gunshot wound.
As the men asked for a ride, the woman heard someone shooting at her vehicle. She couldn’t tell who was doing the shooting.
The woman left without giving the men a ride. She drove to Huddle House and called for law enforcement.
In other reports:
• A Summerville woman reported that a man robbed her at gunpoint after they had sex in a car on Acme Street in Eutawville around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
At one point, the man put tape over the woman’s mouth and stated, “Take it off and I’ll kill you,” the report states.
The man left the woman inside of the vehicle, but then he returned and told her he decided to let her go, the report said. She said he struck her three times on her left arm with a .40-caliber pistol.
The man took her Apple iPhone Max XR.
The woman was able to get a ride from a friend and flee the scene.
A deputy noted that there appeared to be “glue from duct tape around the victim’s mouth and cheeks.”
She declined EMS treatment.
The value of the phone is $1,000.
The woman said she met the man through the social media app Snapchat.
• Someone stole a 6-foot by 10-foot utility trailer, with a wooden floor, from a Lakeview Drive man’s yard in Eutawville on Monday morning.
It is valued at $1,500.
• An apartment office employee reported Monday that it appeared someone stole money orders and checks from a drop box.
She said that she’s instructed some of the tenants at The Summit Apartments, located at Summit Parkway in Orangeburg, to cancel checks.
In total, it appears that $1,000 in checks and money orders were stolen.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman received medical treatment on Sunday morning after her boyfriend allegedly choked her twice while she was holding her 1-year-old child.
The woman said her boyfriend became jealous because he thought she was going to meet the father of her child, a police incident report said.
She said her boyfriend choked her a second time while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.
The woman told officers that it appeared her boyfriend stole two bags of her personal belongings when he left.
She claims he has a history of abusing her.
