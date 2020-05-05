Santee woman: Man ran off with my toilet paper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Santee woman says she discovered a man in her Sheard Drive home. He dropped her toilet paper as he fled, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The woman arrived home from work at 10 a.m. Monday and heard a noise coming from the kitchen.

She discovered a white male wearing a black cap, black hoodie and jeans.

She asked him why he was in her home and he allegedly replied that he thought he saw someone in there.

The man ran out of the side door of the home.

The woman said the man dropped her pink and white bag as he fled.

Inside the bag were several rolls of toilet paper, two cans of air freshener and a black JBL tube speaker.

The man got into the rear passenger seat of an SUV, the woman told deputies. The vehicle was driven by a woman and it contained another male passenger.

The victim told deputies that the SUV didn’t have any rims on the tires and had tape on the rear window.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

