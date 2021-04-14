Santee woman accused of shooting conspiracy; officials allege plot to shoot murder suspect

A 23-year-old Santee woman is accused of conspiring to shoot a suspect in the death of a 14-year-old.

Angel Lashelle Goodwin, of 137 Big Phils Court, has been charged with criminal conspiracy.

“We’d made one arrest earlier this week, but that didn’t end the ongoing investigation that has resulted in this second arrest,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” he said.

Goodwin’s charge follows Monday’s arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 5, 2020 shooting death of Tyler Benjamin of Santee.

Investigators charged a 17-year-old Santee male with murder in Benjamin’s death. The 17-year-old’s name has not been released.

The 17-year-old murder suspect is being housed at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

A warrant accuses Goodwin of conspiring to shoot that same 17-year-old sometime between March 5 and March 10.

A magistrate judge deferred setting Goodwin’s bond. A circuit judge will consider bond at a later date.