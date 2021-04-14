Santee woman accused of shooting conspiracy; officials allege plot to shoot murder suspect

A 23-year-old Santee woman is accused of conspiring to shoot a suspect in the death of a 14-year-old.
Angel Lashelle Goodwin, of 137 Big Phils Court, has been charged with criminal conspiracy.
“We’d made one arrest earlier this week, but that didn’t end the ongoing investigation that has resulted in this second arrest,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” he said.
Goodwin’s charge follows Monday’s arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 5, 2020 shooting death of Tyler Benjamin of Santee.
Investigators charged a 17-year-old Santee male with murder in Benjamin’s death. The 17-year-old’s name has not been released.
The 17-year-old murder suspect is being housed at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
A warrant accuses Goodwin of conspiring to shoot that same 17-year-old sometime between March 5 and March 10.
A magistrate judge deferred setting Goodwin’s bond. A circuit judge will consider bond at a later date.
At the time of her arrest on Wednesday, Goodwin was out on a $20,000 bond for an Aug. 15, 2019 incident that left a pedestrian injured with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
That incident stemmed from a collision near the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.
A man said a vehicle hit his vehicle. He claimed the woman driving the other vehicle told him not to call police because she didn’t have any insurance.
While the woman and her three passengers sped off, someone inside of her vehicle allegedly began firing toward the other vehicle, an incident report said.
None of those shots struck the driver or passengers, but one hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian’s friend drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Goodwin was charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The sheriff’s office charged three other males with two counts of attempted murder in that case: Tyrone Raja Witherspoon, 21, of 2618 Felderville Road, Santee; Xavier Deshawn Johnson, 20, of 231 Antioch Road, Santee and a juvenile.
The charges against the four remain pending.
