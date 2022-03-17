Santee woman accused of robbing john; suspect on probation in 2019 incident

A Santee woman is accused of prostitution and robbing a customer.

Angel Lashelle Goodwin, 24, of Cecelia Street, Santee, is facing one count each of: armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, kidnapping and first-offense prostitution.

Her charges stem from a Tuesday incident. A man reported he was robbed of cash and clothes at gunpoint while he was visiting a prostitute at the Swamp Fox Motel, located at 326 Bass Drive.

The man told deputies he’d met a woman at a store in Eutawville a few days ago and they agreed he would pay her $20 for sex, according to an OCSO incident report.

He met the woman at the McDonald’s in Santee on Tuesday and drove her to the motel. They engaged in sexual activity, he said.

During the encounter, the woman allegedly made a phone call and unlocked the door to the room.

Within a few minutes, three men were in the room, the man said.

At least one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at him. The man was ordered not to move from the bed.

Warrants accuse Goodwin of sitting on the man, “restricting his movements while co-defendants, who were armed, took his possessions and fled from the area.”

The woman and the three men allegedly left the room and took the man’s clothes, wallet and phone with them.

A witness claimed he saw a blue Honda Accord leave the parking lot with the woman and the three men. The witness jotted down the license plate number and gave it to deputies.

A deputy found the man’s clothes on Bass Drive. His wallet and phone were missing from his pants pockets when deputies located the clothing, the report states.

He had $2,150 cash inside of his wallet.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Goodwin into custody on Tuesday night, according to Inv. Andy Hayes.

During Goodwin’s bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she claimed she brought witnesses to the sheriff’s office who supported her alibi of not being at scene.

“I’d never do something like that because I’m already on probation,” she told the court.

“I have no reason to kidnap or rob anybody,” she added.

Goodwin also told the court after she was released from jail last June, she began working for a food-delivery service.

She claimed she also got into a vehicle collision and was out of work for a period of time.

Goodwin told the court she began working for an automotive manufacturing company about six weeks ago.

Hayes told the court that “the evidence speaks for itself” in placing Goodwin at the scene.

When Goodwin allegedly called someone from the motel room, she used a phone that was registered to her grandmother, Hayes said.

In addition, the license plate on the suspected vehicle was registered to Goodwin’s grandmother, Hayes claimed.

Hayes told the court that he’d spoken with Goodwin’s mother and grandmother on Wednesday morning.

Both women claimed Goodwin was known to borrow the grandmother’s vehicle, Hayes said.

Goodwin is currently serving a three-year probation term after pleading guilty last June to accessory after the fact to a felony and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

She was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder in the Aug. 15, 2019 incident near the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.

A man reported a vehicle struck his vehicle. The man claimed that the driver of the other vehicle, Goodwin, told him not to call the police because she didn’t have any insurance.

While Goodwin and her three passengers sped off, someone inside the vehicle fired at the man’s vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

None of the shots struck the other vehicle, but one hit a pedestrian.

As part of Goodwin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the two attempted murder charges.

They also dropped a charge of criminal conspiracy.

The criminal conspiracy charge stemmed from an allegation that she conspired to shoot a suspect charged in the Oct. 5, 2020 shooting death of 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin, of Tee Vee Road, in Santee.

On Wednesday afternoon, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant did not set bond on Goodwin and deferred bond consideration to a circuit judge at a later date.

Her alleged co-defendants have not yet been named.

If Goodwin is convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison on the most severe charge.

Goodwin remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

