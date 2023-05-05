Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee woman is accused of cutting a woman’s lip following an argument about a lost cellphone.

Liaterrel Chasea Mitchell, 21, of Old Number Six Highway, Santee, is charged with first-degree domestic violence in the April 28 incident. Deputies took her into custody on Friday.

Mitchell’s warrant accuses her of swinging a knife at the woman, resulting in a minor cut to the lip just under her nostril.

“This action shows the defendant had actions that could’ve resulted in great bodily harm,” the warrant claims.

According to the incident report, the injured woman told deputies that Mitchell couldn’t find her cellphone around 3 a.m. while they were both in bed.

The injured woman claimed Mitchell became upset with her for not putting forth more effort to find the phone.

At one point, Mitchell allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck from behind and choked her.

The woman claims Mitchell retrieved a knife from her purse. Mitchell then allegedly got on top of the woman and stabbed the mattress with the knife.

Mitchell allegedly got up and swung at her with the knife, cutting the woman’s lip.

The woman went to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Mitchell’s bond at $7,000 cash or surety on Friday. She’s since posted bond.

If Mitchell is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.