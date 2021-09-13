Santee man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

A 29-year-old Cameron man is accused of killing a Santee man.
Diamante “Dee” Darcell Starks, of 8 Reynolds Court, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He’s accused of shooting 26-year-old Damien Garner of Jack Branch Road, Santee.
The shooting incident occurred outside of a Live Oak Road home, near Elloree, just after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
A person who lives at the home told deputies that Garner was inside of a wrecked sedan.
Deputies found Garner with a gunshot wound “between his stomach and chest area,” an incident report states.
After deputies arrived, a witness screamed, “I just saw everything!”
The witness told deputies that she and Garner were at a club and had an argument.
Garner told her he would be waiting on her at her grandfather’s home and then left, the report states.
Starks dropped the witness off at her grandfather’s house, the report said.
The witness told deputies that Starks and Garner “exchanged some words” as she sat on her grandfather’s porch.
She claimed that Starks shattered the driver’s window of Garner’s vehicle. The men continued to argue.
Starks allegedly fired a gun from the passenger’s side of his vehicle into Garner’s sedan.
The witness claimed that Starks left in a black SUV as Garner’s vehicle rolled downhill.
The witness thought Garner was playing a joke, but then she realized he’d been shot.
She ran into the house to get a cold towel for Garner.
The witness told deputies that she wasn’t aware of a rivalry between Starks and Garner, but she knew they had a conflict a year ago, the report said.
“But it was old,” she said.
According to court records, Starks was formally arraigned on the charges on Monday afternoon.
He’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A circuit court judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
Starks was arrested in September 2010 on a charge of abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was 19.
On July 28, 2011, Starks pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct instead as part of a plea agreement. A Calhoun County magistrate sentenced him to serve 30 days in jail or pay a fine.
Online court records claim he failed to comply.
If Starks is convicted on the charge of murder, he faces up to life in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.