Santee man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

She claimed that Starks shattered the driver’s window of Garner’s vehicle. The men continued to argue.

Starks allegedly fired a gun from the passenger’s side of his vehicle into Garner’s sedan.

The witness claimed that Starks left in a black SUV as Garner’s vehicle rolled downhill.

The witness thought Garner was playing a joke, but then she realized he’d been shot.

She ran into the house to get a cold towel for Garner.

The witness told deputies that she wasn’t aware of a rivalry between Starks and Garner, but she knew they had a conflict a year ago, the report said.

“But it was old,” she said.

According to court records, Starks was formally arraigned on the charges on Monday afternoon.

He’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit court judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

Starks was arrested in September 2010 on a charge of abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was 19.