Santee man guilty of threatening public official

Rudi Tyshawn Robinson, 32, of 959 Santee River Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct and threatening the life of a public official.

Circuit Court Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served of the 101 days he’s already spent at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In other pleas:

• Allen Clyde Infinger, 43, of 411 Alcola Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for the 21 days he’s already served.

He ordered Infinger to continue with mental health treatment.

• Laquanna Noel Owens, 35, of 407 Barcelona Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without consent.

Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison or a fine of $100 and court fees.

• David McNeal Jones, 60, of 3130 Landing Way, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, Adderall and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Dickson sentenced him to time served of 77 days in jail.