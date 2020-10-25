Santee man guilty of threatening public official

Rudi Tyshawn Robinson, 32, of 959 Santee River Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct and threatening the life of a public official.
Circuit Court Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served of the 101 days he’s already spent at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
In other pleas:
• Allen Clyde Infinger, 43, of 411 Alcola Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for the 21 days he’s already served.
He ordered Infinger to continue with mental health treatment.
• Laquanna Noel Owens, 35, of 407 Barcelona Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without consent.
Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison or a fine of $100 and court fees.
• David McNeal Jones, 60, of 3130 Landing Way, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, Adderall and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 77 days in jail.
He also ordered Jones to undergo random drug testing.
• Jason M. Miller, 43, of 3075 Pooles Mill Road, Swansea, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Demonti Ro’Shaud Goodwin, 23, of 820 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with property damage.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He gave Goodwin credit for having already served two days in jail.
• Brandon Kerrell King, 28, of 450 Pinehill Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail. He gave King credit for having already served a day there.
King is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearm or ammunition for three years.
• Adrian L. Jackson, 35, of 414 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail.
He gave Jackson credit for having already served one day there.
• Benjamin Harris Green, 32, of 325 Strawberry Road, Barnwell, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
• Darnell Tyrice Brown, 42, of 161 Hilliard Boulevard, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He also ordered Brown to undergo random drug testing.
