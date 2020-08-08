Santee man guilty of having stolen items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 42-year-old Santee man is serving a five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to operating a chop shop, receiving stolen goods and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

On July 15, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Terry Leroy Blewer Jr., of 1748 Bonner Avenue, to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

Dickson also ordered Blewer to pay restitution and to comply with all recovery treatment.

Dickson stipulated that Blewer’s probation term may end early once he pays restitution in full and if his probation officer recommends it.

In other pleas:

• Rashed Jamal Glover, 31, of 550 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.

Dickson is allowing Glover to serve his jail time on weekends.

He ordered Glover to continue counseling through vocational rehabilitation.