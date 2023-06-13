A 45-year-old Santee man is serving time in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

Willie Terrance Kinley, of Santee River Road, entered his guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Taylor sentenced him to two terms of 15 years in prison. After he serves eight years, the remainder of his terms will be suspended to two years of probation. Kinley is serving the sentences at the same time.

On Sept. 28, 2019, Kinley was driving a 2012 Acura west on Old Number Six Highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Honda Civic driven by 63-year-old Leonard Dash of Midtown Circle, Santee.

Cynthia Armstrong, 48, of Midtown Circle, Santee was also in the Civic.

Both Dash and Armstrong died from blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash.

Kinley was also injured in the crash.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Tyrek Quvon Gilmore, 27, of 102 Summerlane Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 62 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Ty’Maine Vy’Shan Glover, 22, of 131 Martino Drive, St. George, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Taylor sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Debra Yvonne Green, 45, of 839 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced Green to prison for three years. Since she’d already served 41 days, her term was suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling.

• Jeremiah Louis Hartwell, 58, of 140 Creekside Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced Hartwell to three years in prison. Since he’d already served 63 days in jail, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation.

Hartwell’s charge of reckless driving was dismissed.

• Jimmeka Shafonya Hill, 33, of 842 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.

Taylor sentenced her to two days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Molly Marie Hill, 56, of 1083 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Taylor sentenced her to prison for three years. Because she’d already served 42 days in jail, he suspended her term to two years of probation.

He also ordered her to complete anger management and a domestic violence intervention program.

Her probation was transferred to Berkeley County.