Santee man guilty of drug, traffic offenses

According to his indictment, Jeffcoat attempted to escape while confined in the custody of the S.C. Highway Patrol on Nov. 1, 2019.

• John Hubbard, 33, of 860 State Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued between $2,000 and $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for having already served 30 days in jail.

• Samuel Josiah Braxton, 22, of 733 Stanley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 107 days in jail.

• Michael Demetrice Bowers, 33, of 320 Iva Road, North, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and giving false information to law enforcement.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.

He gave Bowers credit for having already served eight days in jail.

He also ordered Bowers to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.