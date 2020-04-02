Santee man guilty of drug, traffic offenses

A Santee man has pleaded guilty to drug and traffic offenses.
Marvin Marquelle Gay Jr., 30, of 3554 Old State Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (specifically MDMA), first-offense possession of over one ounce of marijuana, first-offense driving under the influence and first-offense driving under suspension.
Last month, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served of 110 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charges of second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and second-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000.
In other pleas:
• Dustin Mitchell Jeffcoat, 24, of 1029 Bub Shumpert Road, Pelion, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension and attempted escape.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for six months. He was given credit for having already served 110 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charges of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension.
According to his indictment, Jeffcoat attempted to escape while confined in the custody of the S.C. Highway Patrol on Nov. 1, 2019.
• John Hubbard, 33, of 860 State Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued between $2,000 and $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for having already served 30 days in jail.
• Samuel Josiah Braxton, 22, of 733 Stanley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 107 days in jail.
• Michael Demetrice Bowers, 33, of 320 Iva Road, North, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and giving false information to law enforcement.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He gave Bowers credit for having already served eight days in jail.
He also ordered Bowers to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
• Christian Dion Asher, 27, of 562 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail. After he serves 30 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to one year of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Asher may serve his jail time on Wednesdays and gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.
He also ordered Asher to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Dickson noted that Asher’s probation term may end after he completes the program.
Asher is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Andre Whaley, 32, of 115 Sharpe Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for having already served 83 days.
• Nathaniel Darry Johnson, 23, of 755 State Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Johnson credit for having already served 37 days.
He stipulated that Johnson’s probation may end upon his completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Johnson is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
