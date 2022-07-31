Santee man guilty of domestic violence

A Santee man is serving a term in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence and second or subsequent offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Derek Garod Shaw, 38, of 126 Elephant Road, entered the guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Thomas Hughston during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.

Hughston sentenced Shaw to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years in prison instead.

Hughston gave Shaw credit for having already served 140 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of stalking and child endangerment.

In other guilty pleas:

• Christopher Jaylen Grice, 21, of 131 Rumph Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Hughston sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He ordered Grice to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and forfeit his gun.

• Courtney Ambrose Hall, 27, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 297, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

A warrant charged Hall with second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Hughston sentenced him to jail for 30 days and gave him credit for having already served one day there.

• Leon Edward Hudson Jr., 50, of 124 Marshside Drive, Summerville, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Hughston sentenced him to 173 days in prison and gave him credit for having already spent that time in jail.

• Ger’shon Ty’Quawn Robinson, 22, of 121 Otto Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Hughston sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Robinson credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Amanda B. Severance, 43, of 534 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Hughston sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to 114 days.

He gave her credit for having already spent 114 days in jail.

• Johnathan Starks, 40, of 1134 Marlboro Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in at least 10 grams but less than 28 grams of cocaine.

He was originally charged with first-offense trafficking in at least 28 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, but pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in at least 10 grams but less than 28 grams of cocaine instead.

Hughston sentenced him to three years in prison and gave him credit for having already served one day.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense distribution of cocaine base.

• Eric Whitehorn, 24, of 7145 Hummingbird Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less.

He was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, however, he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less instead.

Hughston sentenced him to jail for 30 days and gave him credit for having already spent time there.

He also noted that Whitehorn already paid restitution.