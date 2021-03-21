Santee man guilty of attempted carjacking

A 33-year-old Santee man will serve prison time after he pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking without causing great bodily injury.

Christopher Carell Keller, of 3606 Old State Road, was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison. After he serves 30 months, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson gave Keller credit for having already served 411 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The carjacking occurred on Jan. 16, 2020 in the parking lot of the Hutto Food Mart in the Providence community.

A man told deputies that he was driving a U-Haul truck on Interstate 95 north while his son followed him. They stopped at the Hutto Food Mart for a break.

The man’s son got into the passenger’s side of truck to check on their dog.

As the man began to return to the U-Haul truck, he saw Keller standing by it.

Keller said to the man, “I want the truck.”

The man told him he couldn’t have it and instructed his son to return to his car and leave the area.