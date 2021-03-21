Santee man guilty of attempted carjacking

A 33-year-old Santee man will serve prison time after he pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking without causing great bodily injury.
Christopher Carell Keller, of 3606 Old State Road, was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in prison. After he serves 30 months, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson gave Keller credit for having already served 411 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The carjacking occurred on Jan. 16, 2020 in the parking lot of the Hutto Food Mart in the Providence community.
A man told deputies that he was driving a U-Haul truck on Interstate 95 north while his son followed him. They stopped at the Hutto Food Mart for a break.
The man’s son got into the passenger’s side of truck to check on their dog.
As the man began to return to the U-Haul truck, he saw Keller standing by it.
Keller said to the man, “I want the truck.”
The man told him he couldn’t have it and instructed his son to return to his car and leave the area.
The man then entered the truck, He claimed Keller assaulted him while yelling and screaming, “I want the truck!”
The man told deputies he began driving the truck as Keller tried to gain possession of it.
The man said Keller punched him, stepped on the brake and tried to secure the keys.
That’s when the man managed to grab the keys and kicked Keller out of the cab, the report states.
The man then drove to Exit 93 and called authorities.
Deputies searched the area where the incident occurred and located Keller moments later.
As part of Keller’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of first-degree assault and battery.
Keller also pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
That charge is from an unrelated case.
On Oct. 10, 2019, officers charged Keller with first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10, open container of alcohol and second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.
As part of Keller’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed those charges in exchange for his pleading guilty to failure to stop for blue lights.
