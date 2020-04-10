Santee man guilty of attempted armed robbery

He also ordered Brown to pay restitution.

• Thomas Frank Jackson, 21, of 1025 Waring Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.

He gave Jackson credit for having already served two days in jail.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Jackson’s charge of first-offense possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.

• Jessica Faye Keller, 26, of 153 Buds Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.

Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison. After she serves 90 days in jail, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Keller credit for having already served nine days in jail.

He’s also allowing her to serve her time on weekends.

In addition, Dickson ordered her to continue treatment for depression and anxiety and to be evaluated for further treatment of alcohol abuse.

The charges of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement and open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle were remanded.

