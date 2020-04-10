Santee man guilty of attempted armed robbery

Levond Tayano Keitt, 34, of 3069 Tee Vee Road, Santee, pleaded guilty last month to attempted armed robbery and third-degree violent burglary.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years.
He also revoked Keitt’s probation and gave him credit for having already served 428 days in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Keitt on his original charges of armed robbery and violent second-degree burglary.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of malicious injury to a place of worship, financial identity fraud or identity fraud and petit larceny.
In other pleas:
• Misty Dawn Jackson, 36, of 9919 Highway 78, Summerville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced her to 18 months in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
He gave her credit for having already served five days in jail.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.
• Talmadge Ishmael Sprinkle Jr., 21 of 1175 Cleckley Boulevard, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and attempted armed robbery.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison. He gave Sprinkle credit for having already served 432 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Sprinkle on the original charge of armed robbery.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
• Tony Lamonte Antley Jr., 30, of 208 Kim Street Lot 72, Cordova, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence is suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Antley credit for having already served three days in jail.
Dickson is allowing Antley to serve his jail time on weekends.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.
• Reggie Lorenzo Brown, 43, of 1027 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to forgery value less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered Brown to pay restitution.
• Thomas Frank Jackson, 21, of 1025 Waring Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.
He gave Jackson credit for having already served two days in jail.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Jackson’s charge of first-offense possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
• Jessica Faye Keller, 26, of 153 Buds Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison. After she serves 90 days in jail, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Keller credit for having already served nine days in jail.
He’s also allowing her to serve her time on weekends.
In addition, Dickson ordered her to continue treatment for depression and anxiety and to be evaluated for further treatment of alcohol abuse.
The charges of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement and open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle were remanded.
