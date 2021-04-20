Santee man guilty of assault and battery

A Santee man accused of engaging in sex with a woman who has “the mental capacity of a 13-year-old child” has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, according to court documents.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Deviontee Haynes, 19, of 129 Felder Road, last week in the Sept. 30, 2018 incident.
Dickson sentenced Haynes to eight years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
He gave Haynes credit for having already spent 744 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson also ordered him to attend vocational rehabilitation, Job Corps and the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
Dickson further ordered Haynes not to have any contact with his accuser. He must complete sex offender counseling.
Haynes is not required to register as a sex offender.
A grand jury indicted Haynes on his original charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
Haynes also faced the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult, but Orangeburg Magistrate Robert Lake dismissed the charge at his preliminary hearing on May 23, 2019.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Willie Lee Mack, 49, of 137 Knott Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Mack credit for having already served three days in jail.
As part of Mack’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of third-degree assault and battery.
• Louis Daniel Weeks, 31, of 409 Windy Trail Court, Lexington, pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Shawn Michael Stoltz, 45, of 4489 Cope Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense night hunting.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation for the Oct. 2, 2017 offense.
• Alexander Armon Holman, 24, of 1235 Jasper Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Holman’s probation may end early upon completion of anger management.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.