Santee man guilty of assault and battery

A Santee man accused of engaging in sex with a woman who has “the mental capacity of a 13-year-old child” has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, according to court documents.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Deviontee Haynes, 19, of 129 Felder Road, last week in the Sept. 30, 2018 incident.

Dickson sentenced Haynes to eight years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Haynes credit for having already spent 744 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Dickson also ordered him to attend vocational rehabilitation, Job Corps and the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Dickson further ordered Haynes not to have any contact with his accuser. He must complete sex offender counseling.

Haynes is not required to register as a sex offender.

A grand jury indicted Haynes on his original charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Haynes also faced the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult, but Orangeburg Magistrate Robert Lake dismissed the charge at his preliminary hearing on May 23, 2019.