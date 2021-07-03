Santee man guilty in shooting incident; woman pleads to accessory, hit-and-run

Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with a 2019 shooting incident that left a pedestrian injured.
In a recent term of court, Xavier Dashawn Johnson, 21, of 231 Antioch Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and third-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in injury.
Circuit Judge Daniel Hall sentenced Johnson to seven years in prison. He was given credit for 400 days of time served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Johnson on an attempted murder charge, but he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.
As part of Johnson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted escape, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.
Angel Lashelle Goodwin, 23, of 135 Big Phils Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.
Hall sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years of probation.
Hall ordered her to reside with her mother. She is not allowed to be away from that home without her mother’s permission.
Her probation term may end after two years with the consent of her probation officer and mother.
The incident that involved both Johnson and Goodwin occurred on Aug. 15, 2019 near the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.
A man reported a vehicle struck his vehicle. The man claimed that the driver of the other vehicle, Goodwin, told him not to call the police because she didn’t have any insurance.
While Goodwin and her three passengers sped off, someone inside of the vehicle fired at the man’s vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
None of those shots struck the driver or passengers of the other vehicle, but one hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian’s friend drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Goodwin and her passengers each faced two counts of attempted murder.
Charges are pending against 22-year-old Tyrone Raja Witherspoon, of 2618 Felderville Road, Santee. A juvenile was also charged in the incident, but the status of the charges are unknown.
As part of Goodwin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charges and a criminal conspiracy charge.
Goodwin’s criminal conspiracy charge stemmed from an allegation that she conspired to shoot a suspect charged in the Oct. 5, 2020 shooting death of Tyler Benjamin, of Tee Vee Road, in Santee.
Johnson’s assault and battery by mob and attempted escape charges stem from an April 23 incident at the OCDC where he and four other inmates were accused of assaulting another inmate. The inmate didn’t have any visible injuries, according to the incident report, but he decided to press charges.
In other pleas:
• Jeffery Trey Appleton, 38, of 374 Opossum Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail.
She also ordered Appleton to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling.
• Jerry Gage, 32, of 235 Haven Road, Batesburg, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, but gave him credit him for having already served 142 days there.
Prosecutors dismissed the charge of receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more, but may restore the charge later.
• Joseph Alan Sidden, 35, of 225 Collins Road, China Grove, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months of probation, which he’s allowed to serve during the probation he was serving at the time of the offense.
As part of Sidden’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense driving without a license, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle violation, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit and operating a non-registered vehicle.
• Mikedrell Jamal Jackson Jr., 32, of 1052 Freeland Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of strong-arm robbery.
Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She gave him credit for having already served 321 days in jail.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED.
A grand jury indicted Jackson on two counts of armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.
• Rodney McKune, 40, of 423 Aberdeen Circle, Summerville, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period.
Goodstein sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.
As part of McKune’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal conspiracy.
