Santee man guilty in shooting incident; woman pleads to accessory, hit-and-run

Her probation term may end after two years with the consent of her probation officer and mother.

The incident that involved both Johnson and Goodwin occurred on Aug. 15, 2019 near the intersection of Russell Street and Chestnut Street in Orangeburg.

A man reported a vehicle struck his vehicle. The man claimed that the driver of the other vehicle, Goodwin, told him not to call the police because she didn’t have any insurance.

While Goodwin and her three passengers sped off, someone inside of the vehicle fired at the man’s vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

None of those shots struck the driver or passengers of the other vehicle, but one hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian’s friend drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Goodwin and her passengers each faced two counts of attempted murder.

Charges are pending against 22-year-old Tyrone Raja Witherspoon, of 2618 Felderville Road, Santee. A juvenile was also charged in the incident, but the status of the charges are unknown.

As part of Goodwin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charges and a criminal conspiracy charge.