Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

An’Dionte Marquarius Davi Mood, 22, of 9736 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, is facing one charge each of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, first-offense driving under suspension not suspended for DUI and seatbelt violation.

The collision occurred at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on Old Number Six Highway near Naval Station Road in the Santee area.

Mood was allegedly operating a 2020 Honda when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford pickup.

The Honda went off the road and struck a tree, Jones said. The injured passenger was sitting on the front seat of the Honda.

The driver of the Ford wasn’t seriously injured, Jones said.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday set Mood’s bond at $30,000 on Monday.

Mood remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if he’s convicted. Also, if he’s convicted, Mood’s driver’s license could be suspended and an ignition interlock device could be placed on his vehicle for three years.

