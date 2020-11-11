Santee man charged in death; Columbia teen’s body found in Holly Hill

A Santee man is accused of killing a Columbia teen in Holly Hill.

“Sometimes it may take a year or more to find you. But in this case, it only took a day,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We will find any and everyone who thinks they can get away with heinous acts such as this,” he said.

Qveyon Abraham, 21, has been charged with murder.

During his first appearance in court on Tuesday, the Omega Court man was formally charged and presented his rights. Any bond consideration will have to come from a circuit court judge.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators went to an Academy Lane location at about noon Monday after a passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle.

Investigators noted the person by the vehicle appeared to have a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Working through the day and into the night, investigators developed information that led to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

A motive has not been determined. However, the investigation is ongoing, Ravenell said.