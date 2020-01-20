A Santee man is accused of assaulting a traveler and trying to steal a U-Haul truck.
Christopher C. Keller, 32, of 3606 Old State Road, is charged with carjacking and first-degree assault and battery.
A man reported the incident at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.
The man told deputies that his son was following him on Interstate 95 north and they pulled off at Exit 92 to check his U-Haul’s tires at the Hutto Food Mart.
The man stepped out of the truck to relieve himself and his son got into the passenger’s side of the truck to check on their dog.
As the man began to return to the U-Haul truck, he saw a stranger standing by it. The stranger was shirtless and wearing green shorts and a doo rag.
The stranger stated, “I want the truck,” the report said.
The man said he couldn’t have it.
You have free articles remaining.
He then instructed his son to return to his car and leave the area.
As the man entered the truck, the stranger allegedly began assaulting him while yelling and screaming, “I want the truck!”
The man said he began driving the truck as the stranger tried to gain possession of it.
The stranger allegedly punched the man, stepped on the brake and tried to secure the keys.
The man managed to grab the keys and kicked the stranger out of the cab, the report said.
The man drove to Exit 93 and called authorities.
Deputies searched the area where the incident occurred and located Keller.
If Keller is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.