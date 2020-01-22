Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Santee man is accused of threatening to blow up the Regional Medical Center and shoot people at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest warrant.
Deputies charged Ephraim Washington, 29, of 3317 Tee Vee Road, with one count of first-offense making a bomb threat.
The warrant alleges that two security officers witnessed Washington threatening to blow up the building and shoot people.
An employee of RMC told deputies that Washington’s father brought him there in reference to his bipolar disorder, the incident report states.
Washington’s father told deputies that his son had been “hearing voices and was extremely upset,” the report states.
He brought his son there for a mental health evaluation.
The father said when they arrived at RMC, his son began to make threats like, “I’m going to blow this place up" and “I’m going to kill people,” the report states.
By the time deputies got to RMC, they saw Washington in the waiting room area “acting in a calm but confused manner,” the report states.
A deputy detained Washington until law enforcement determined that the facility was safe.
After RMC doctors cleared Washington, deputies transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Magistrate Robert Lake set Washington’s bond at $95,000 cash or surety.
Washington is also facing the charge of public disorderly conduct. Lake set his bond at $257.50 on that charge.
In an unrelated incident at the Regional Medical Center, deputies spoke with a woman there at 11:53 a.m. Monday.
The woman told deputies that she believes someone in her household was putting narcotics in her food and mouthwash.
She told deputies that she would have a blood tested for drugs that she believes were in the mouthwash, according to the report.
