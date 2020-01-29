A Santee man is accused of shooting into an Orangeburg dwelling on Sunday.
A woman, a man and two minor children were in the home at the time.
“There were children in this home but that apparently didn’t matter,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“It matters to me and it matters to the rest of the community, so he’s charged with the maximum charges we can put on him,” Ravenell said.
Kenneth Jamara Moorer, 29, of 135 Omega Court, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a Laquinta Drive resident called deputies at 3:15 a.m.
She told deputies that she heard someone knock on her back door and bedroom window.
The man said he went to one of the windows to see who was knocking and saw someone behind his car taking pictures, an incident report states.
Moments later, he heard several gunshots ring out and strike the residence.
Deputies noticed that the refrigerator had several bullet holes in it with bullet fragments near it.
The back door also contained bullet holes, the report states.
Lead investigator Addison King told the court during Wednesday’s hearing that investigators found at least nine gunshot holes in the residence.
Both King and Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger asked the court to deny bond.
That motion was granted.
If convicted, Moorer faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of attempted murder.
