Santee man accused of shooting at driver

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Santee man is accused of shooting at a driver on Bonner Avenue following a traffic incident.
EJ Adgerson, 40, 137 Brookstone Road, was taken into custody shortly after Wednesday’s incident.
Adgerson is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm at vehicle while occupied, possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony.
Deputies responded to the area of Bonner Avenue and Vance Road around 6:19 p.m. Wednesday.
A man said he was driving when he heard about five or six gunshots and then heard a loud sound indicating that his car was hit by a bullet, according to an incident report.
He drove to exit 165 on Interstate 26 and waited for law enforcement, the report states.
The man claimed the shooting incident followed an earlier incident when he noticed a tractor-trailer erratically.
He tried several times to pass the tractor-trailer, but he claimed the driver kept slamming on his brakes and tried to run him off the road.
The man called 911 and was transferred to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Communications Center.
He also followed the tractor-trailer to a home in Santee, according to the report
The man claimed a person exited the tractor-trailer with a gun in his hand.
He said he drove away with the person following in a black pick-up. He said that’s when the shooting occurred.
Adgerson says he did not have a gun, but a stick in his hands and denied shooting at the man, the report claims. He also says the man instigated the incident.
Law enforcement found three shell casings and a broken tail light on Bonner Avenue.
In other reports:
• A suspicious fire was reported at a Mitchell Road mobile home on Wednesday morning, according to an incident report
A woman was transported to the Regional Medical Center because of her disorientated state and hand laceration.
The damage to the home is estimated to be about $10,000.
• A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a trailer from O'Cain Construction's property during the afternoon of July 31.
Daniel Bart Fanning, 37, has been charged with grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; conspiracy; trespassing and malicious injury to personal property valued less than $2,000.
Arrest warrants and reports allege Fanning and another subject entered onto the secured property on Cut Off Road around 4 p.m. Saturday and stole a black Kaughman 22-foot long trailer.
They reportedly caused $600 worth of damage to the fence and lock to gain access to the property.
The value of the trailer is about $5,500.
Fanning is the only individual charged in the incident to date.
• A Rowesville woman reported someone broke into her Shopan Court residence Wednesday and stole about $1,500 worth of items.
The items stolen included: two televisions, a punching bag, a desktop computer, Xbox/Playstation games, an air compressor and personal documents.