Santee man accused of shooting at driver

He also followed the tractor-trailer to a home in Santee, according to the report

The man claimed a person exited the tractor-trailer with a gun in his hand.

He said he drove away with the person following in a black pick-up. He said that’s when the shooting occurred.

Adgerson says he did not have a gun, but a stick in his hands and denied shooting at the man, the report claims. He also says the man instigated the incident.

Law enforcement found three shell casings and a broken tail light on Bonner Avenue.

In other reports:

• A suspicious fire was reported at a Mitchell Road mobile home on Wednesday morning, according to an incident report

A woman was transported to the Regional Medical Center because of her disorientated state and hand laceration.

The damage to the home is estimated to be about $10,000.

• A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a trailer from O'Cain Construction's property during the afternoon of July 31.