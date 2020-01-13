A Santee man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a social gathering Saturday.
“This victim felt safe in the company in which she was surrounded, they being acquaintances,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“One of these acquaintances apparently felt it OK to take advantage of her after the gathering,” he said.
Marcus Pee, 26, of Oriental Avenue, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called just after 9 p.m. in reference to the alleged battery at a Gospel Hill Court residence.
A woman at the residence said she and some friends had been drinking that evening.
After falling asleep, she was allegedly awakened to one of the acquaintances committing sexual battery against her.
The woman’s brother said as he was approaching the residence, he asked where his sister was located. He said he kicked the door in after receiving an unsatisfactory answer.
A witness said he saw the sexual battery happening as he walked past the room where the woman and Pee were located, according to the report.
When investigators arrived, they were told the subject was still inside the home.
Refusing to come out from under a bed, Pee was taken into custody after deputies turned the bed over, the report claims.
The Santee man’s bond was set at $45,000 during a hearing on Monday.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.
