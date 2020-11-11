Santee man accused of killing Columbia teen in Holly Hill

A Santee man is accused of killing a Columbia teen in Holly Hill.

“Sometimes it may take a year or more to find you. But in this case, it only took a day,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We will find any and everyone who thinks they can get away with heinous acts such as this,” he said.

Qveyon Abraham, 21, has been charged with murder.

During his first appearance in court on Tuesday, the Omega Court man was formally charged and presented his rights. Any bond consideration will have to come from a circuit court judge.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to an Academy Lane location just after noon Monday following a report of an injured person.

A passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle.

Arriving investigators noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Working through the day and into the night, investigators developed information that led to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.