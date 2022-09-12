Santee man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 32-year-old Santee man is accused of forcing a child to perform sex acts multiple times between August 2020 and February 2021, according to a warrant.

Marvin Marquelle Gay Jr., of Old State Road, is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim is between the ages of 11 and 14.

The child’s mother reported concerns to law enforcement in February 2021.

Gay was taken into custody Friday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake set Gay’s bond at $45,000 cash or surety. Gay posted his bail the same day.

If convicted, Gay faces up to 20 years in prison.

In other unrelated reports:

• Surveillance video shows a man and woman stealing items from Lowe’s, located at 2896 North Road, on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The following items were stolen from the Orangeburg store: a Craftsman table saw, a Husqvarna gas-powered backpack leaf blower, a Craftsman gas-powered leaf blower, a Husqvarna handheld leaf blower and an EGO Power+ dual cordless electric hedge trimmer.

The items are valued at $1,425.99.

• The following items were stolen from a barn on Browning Road in Elloree: miscellaneous hand tools, three ball peen hammers, a chain hoist, five horse stall webbings and a collectible John Deere pedal tractor.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The property owner said he doesn’t want to press charges, but would like for the person who took the tractor to return it, according to the incident report.

The value of the stolen items is $1,160.

• Someone stole a 2004 gray Ford E-350 Econoline van from Dukes Harley Funeral Home, located at 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Saturday’s theft was recorded on video surveillance cameras.

• A man reported that someone stole his 2001 gold Cadillac DeVille from a Shillings Bridge Road yard on Sunday.

The man said he’d left the key in the ignition, according to an incident report.

A dispatcher confirmed to the responding deputy that the Cadillac had been involved in a pursuit by the Cayce Police Department.

The Cadillac is valued at $1,500.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2005 blue Chevrolet Uplander parked at a Trecer Road property in Cope.

The theft was reported on Sunday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed traffic backing up on John C. Calhoun Drive at 4:15 a.m. Saturday and soon realized a 9-year-old boy was running in the road, according to an ODPS incident report.

The deputy was able to get the boy to sit in the back of her patrol vehicle before calling ODPS officers to the scene.

The responding officer recognized the boy from a previous encounter.

The officer noted that the boy’s parents had previously told him that he is autistic and prone to running, the report said.

A state trooper was able to contact the boy’s parents, who said they had fallen asleep and believe the child then managed to leave.

In other reports:

• Catalytic converters were stolen overnight from four vehicles parked overnight at the No Limit Customs shop, located at 165 McLees Alley, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The catalytic converters were stolen from a green Ford Explorer, a white Jeep Wrangler, a silver Ford Mustang and a silver Hyundai Sonata.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2013 Ford bus belonging to St. Paul Baptist Church.

The theft occurred overnight at Hands-On Car Wash, located at 795 John C. Calhoun Drive on Saturday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $3,000.