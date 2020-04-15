Santee man accused of burglary

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Santee man is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s home in 2018.
Damaien Garner, 25, of 259 Jack Branch Road, is charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.
A woman reported on Sept. 26, 2018 that someone burglarized her Jack Branch Road home while she was away.
Clothes and food were tossed about the residence and 55-inch Samsung smart TV was broken.
Warrants allege Garner confessed the crime to someone.
If convicted of first-degree burglary, Garner faces up to life in prison.
Garner appeared in bond court Wednesday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus set his bond at $16,500.
In other sheriff’s office incident reports:
• South Congaree police recovered a truck stolen from Super Sod in Orangeburg.
An employee of Super Sod, located on Five Chop Road, reported Tuesday that he’d received a call from a South Congaree police officer who stated they were in possession of a 2003 yellow Ford F150 that belonged to the business.
The employee told deputies that someone apparently stole the truck over the weekend, but no one noticed.
The truck is valued at $3,000.
• A Santee woman reported Tuesday that someone stripped two tires, rims and a battery from her 1999 tan Chevrolet Tahoe.
She said it had been parked for about two weeks on Old Elloree Road in Orangeburg.
The missing vehicle parts are valued at $600.
