Santee man accused of burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee man is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s home in 2018.

Damaien Garner, 25, of 259 Jack Branch Road, is charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

A woman reported on Sept. 26, 2018 that someone burglarized her Jack Branch Road home while she was away.

Clothes and food were tossed about the residence and 55-inch Samsung smart TV was broken.

Warrants allege Garner confessed the crime to someone.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, Garner faces up to life in prison.

Garner appeared in bond court Wednesday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus set his bond at $16,500.

In other sheriff’s office incident reports:

• South Congaree police recovered a truck stolen from Super Sod in Orangeburg.

An employee of Super Sod, located on Five Chop Road, reported Tuesday that he’d received a call from a South Congaree police officer who stated they were in possession of a 2003 yellow Ford F150 that belonged to the business.