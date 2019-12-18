{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the man who robbed a Santee liquor store.

“This individual approached the counter as if he was making a purchase,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “Instead, he pulled out a weapon, demanding the store’s money.”

Investigators were notified on Friday of the robbery that took place at the Citgo Food Mart in Santee.

A white male standing about 6 feet tall and wearing a hoodie entered the ABC store located at the Food Mart at 6:30 p.m.

Employees said the man approached the counter with a product as if to buy the item. However, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking a quantity of money, the man walked toward the nearby Red Roof Inn.

If anyone has any information on the gunman, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

