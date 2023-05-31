Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Santee hotel was evacuated after someone called to say a bomb would go off inside of it, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.

The Holiday Inn, located at 139 Bradford Boulevard, received the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived moments later.

At the time, the hotel had 66 guests and eight staff members, Serrano said. He wasn’t certain if all of those guests were inside the hotel when the call was received.

Officers evacuated the hotel.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted with dogs trained to detect explosives. The dogs didn’t indicate that explosives were present.

The hotel was deemed clear and safe before 10 a.m.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Holly Hill Police Department assisted.