Santee home shot, person killed

A person was killed when shots were fired into a home near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.

The shooting incident occurred on Resort Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

Someone fired shots into the home. A person was struck and later died.

No other information was immediately available. The name of the gunshot victim was also not immediately available.

