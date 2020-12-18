Santee home shot again: months after son’s death, mother says she’s not giving up

On Oct. 5, someone shot and killed Roshika Oliver’s 14-year-old son, who had been sitting in her yard. His killer has not yet been arrested.

Someone fired on her Santee home on Friday, hitting it five times, Oliver said.

She believes something needs to be done, including making law enforcement more visible in her Tee Vee Road neighborhood.

Oliver wants officers “to get down to the nitty gritty of who is doing it.”

“These people can be caught,” she said. “They can be caught because this is a small town. Santee is a small town. People talk.”

“We need to have rallies, we need to have checkpoints because they’re riding around with these guns in their cars, obviously,” she said.

No one was at Oliver’s home during the most recent shooting. She returned to her blue double-wide mobile home at about 10 a.m. Friday and discovered five additional bullet holes.

This time, the shooters seemed to aim at the master bedroom on the side of the home, she said.

The front of the home still bears the bullet holes from October’s fatal shooting and two shootings that occurred there earlier in the year.