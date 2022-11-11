Santee election results upheld; protest hearing held Friday

The Santee municipal election commission upheld the results of Tuesday’s election following a protest hearing on Friday.

Frederick R. Goodwin protested the election after he failed to unseat Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard.

Two unsuccessful Santee Town Council candidates also challenged the results: Edward “Rommie” Sheard and write-in candidate Delaine Y. Randolph.

The three filed a written protest of the election on Thursday and a hearing took place at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Goodwin was the only one of the three challengers present.

He read from the written protest, which alleged:

• Poll workers coerced voters to vote a straight party ballot.

• Poll workers coerced voters to use ballots that didn’t correspond to their residential addresses.

• Harassment from other candidates.

• A candidate was in and just outside of a polling place for at least 50 minutes engaging in conversation with another voter.

• A candidate’s daughter – or a person who was raised as such in a candidate’s household – was allowed to be a poll worker.

• A relative of a candidate was allowed to be a poll manager.

The hearing lasted about an hour.

For most of his claims, Goodwin presented information that he’d heard took place at two Santee voting precincts, however, the voters who allegedly made such claims weren’t present during the hearing and didn’t offer first-hand testimony.

Attorney Chris Durant, who presided at Friday’s hearing, cautioned Goodwin about presenting hearsay. At one point, he told the former candidate that he was presenting “double hearsay” testimony.

“I know that this affected the outcome of the election,” Goodwin said of his claims.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls addressed Goodwin’s claims.

Smalls noted that voters do not get to choose the ballots that are provided to them at polling places.

She said it’s up to voters to keep their addresses current with the voter registration office. Their ballots are based on the last registered address on file with the voter registration office.

She also explained that voting a straight party ticket still allows voters to cast votes in non-partisan contests, such as the town’s municipal election.

After taking into consideration testimony by Goodwin and Smalls, the Santee municipal election commission met for about 15 minutes in executive session with Durant before returning to public session.

The certified outcome of Santee’s municipal election remains.

For the mayor election, Hilliard won 54.15 percent of the votes to Goodwin’s 44.52 percent.

For town council, voters re-elected Gregory King and Shirley Small with 32.86 and 36.43 percent of the votes, respectively.

Sheard got 22.14 percent of the votes and 8.57 percent of the votes were given as write-ins.