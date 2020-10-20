Safe with contents valued at $10,000 stolen in Cope

A Cope woman said her deceased mother's safe was stolen over the past three months from the residence her mother previously lived in.
The victim reported approximately $10,000 of U.S. currency was in the safe, along with various documents and earrings, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim said her mother passed away in 2018 and deeded the residence and land to her.
Upon her mother's wishes, the victim said nothing was supposed to be removed from the residence and that her mother wanted her own two sisters to live in the residence.
A caregiver, not a member of the family, also lived in the residence, according to a report.
The victim said she went to the home to retrieve her mother's safe Sunday and found it gone.
The victim says she asked family members the whereabouts of the safe but no one knew where the safe was located, the report states.
The caregiver informed the victim that one of the recently deceased sisters of her mother had removed some of the items in the safe and placed them in a trash bag. The caregiver was informed by that sister that the items were being moved, the report states.
A trash bag containing the paper contents of the safe was found in a closet at the residence.
The monetary items and jewelry were not located in the trash bag, according to the report.
The victim says the caregiver recently purchased a new car and when questioned by the victim, the caregiver denied taking the money.
The caregiver said the new car was purchased with a trade-in, according to the report.
In another report, a North Carolina woman said someone broke into the home and storage shed of deceased mother's property Monday.
The woman said inside the home bedroom dresser drawers were open with the contents thrown around. The woman said several boxes with her mother's belongings were also outside the residence.
The woman said she did not know if any items from the storage shed or the residence were stolen.
In other reports:
- An Orangeburg man said his 2007 GMC Envoy was stolen Monday from his Stillwood Circle residence.
The victim said his vehicle was stolen several weeks ago by a known subject but then returned.
The victim said when he left town Oct. 12 the vehicle was in his yard. When he returned a week later, the vehicle was missing again, the report states.
The victim said he was informed by witnesses that the subject who previously took his vehicle had been seen driving around in the vehicle while the victim was out of town. The victim says he believes the subject had a key made the last time he had the vehicle.
The vehicle was valued at an estimated $2,100.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a St. Matthews Road floral delivery van this week.
The car part was stolen from the 2006 Honda Element sometime between Saturday evening and Monday morning.
The owner of the flower business said she noticed the part was missing when she started the vehicle in order to make a delivery.
The item is valued at $1,200.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg landscaping business was burglarized this week.
New Image Landscaping on Sims Street was broken into sometime between Friday evening, Oct. 16, and Monday morning, Oct. 19, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The owner of the business reported an unknown subject entered the business and stole several landscaping equipment items.
The subject or subjects entered the property and then entered an enclosed utility trailer.
Items stolen included two orange and white weedeaters, blowers and hedge trimmers.
The value of the items stolen is estimated to be about $3,500.
The damage to the utility trailer is estimated to be about $300.
