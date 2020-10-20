Safe with contents valued at $10,000 stolen in Cope

A Cope woman said her deceased mother's safe was stolen over the past three months from the residence her mother previously lived in.

The victim reported approximately $10,000 of U.S. currency was in the safe, along with various documents and earrings, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim said her mother passed away in 2018 and deeded the residence and land to her.

Upon her mother's wishes, the victim said nothing was supposed to be removed from the residence and that her mother wanted her own two sisters to live in the residence.

A caregiver, not a member of the family, also lived in the residence, according to a report.

The victim said she went to the home to retrieve her mother's safe Sunday and found it gone.

The victim says she asked family members the whereabouts of the safe but no one knew where the safe was located, the report states.

The caregiver informed the victim that one of the recently deceased sisters of her mother had removed some of the items in the safe and placed them in a trash bag. The caregiver was informed by that sister that the items were being moved, the report states.