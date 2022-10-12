S.C. State student shot off campus; spokesman: victim ‘in good spirits'

A female South Carolina State University student was injured in an off-campus shooting late Tuesday, according to university spokesperson Sam Watson.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers spoke with the student and her parents Wednesday morning.

“She’s in good spirits,” Watson said.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, he said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an active shooting incident at 11:59 p.m. in the area of Madison Street and Russell Street.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was called to the scene to assist until sheriff’s office investigators arrived, sheriff’s office Media Director Richard Walker said.

When they arrived, officers learned that someone had already been taken to the Regional Medical Center due to a gunshot wound. Walker said the woman received a gunshot wound to the upper body.

An officer reported seeing a “large crowd of SCSU students in a field; several getting into vehicles and leaving the scene.”

Officers discovered shell casings in the road on Russell Street and found blood on Madison Street, the report states.

As a precaution, the university issued a shelter-in-place alert beginning around 12:30 a.m., Watson said. It was lifted about two hours later.