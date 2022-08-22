S.C. State adds security measures following off-campus shooting; off-campus shooting ‘no ongoing threat’

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Monday implemented additional safety measures in the wake of a fatal shooting near the university campus that prompted a campus lockdown late Sunday night.

“The safety of our students and employees continues to be our priority at S.C. State,” Conyers said Monday. “While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today.

“We also are reminding students that they must be vigilant both on and off campus regarding their personal safety and to make good decisions about associations and social events.”

The incident occurred on Buckley Street at housing not affiliated with S.C. State. One person died and three others were injured.

The deceased was not enrolled at S.C. State.

One S.C. State student received a gunshot wound and was in stable condition as of Monday morning. Another S.C. State student was injured in a fall.

“The S.C. State community extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased person and to the students who were injured in this unfortunate situation,” Conyers said.

After speaking with law enforcement Sunday night and key staff on Monday morning, Conyers allowed classes to continue uninterrupted. The university also has counselors on the campus for students who wish to speak with them.

The president plans to meet with the president of neighboring Claflin University and Orangeburg’s city administrator to discuss additional safety parameters at off-campus locations, the university said in a release.

Prior to this incident, Conyers approved a program to add six campus safety officers (not sworn police officers) to assist the campus Police Department with functions while serving as additional eyes and ears.

This will also allow S.C. State to hold more events for its students on campus with longer hours.

Over the summer, S.C. State began implementing Conyers’ $1 million initiative to upgrade lighting and security technology, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings.

The effort includes the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes across the campus. About 300 cameras have been installed with another 400 pending.