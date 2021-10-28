S.C. seeks death for Stokes; contract killer’s case moving through courts

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office is continuing its effort to make sure contract killer Sammie Louis Stokes gets the death penalty.

Stokes murdered two people in Orangeburg County.

In August, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Stokes’ death penalty after his lawyers argued an Orangeburg County jury should have been told about Stokes’ traumatic childhood.

In response, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office submitted an application to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to keep Stokes on death row ahead of the state’s formal filing of a “petition for writ of certiorari.”

Last Friday, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts denied the request to keep Stokes on death row.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office expects to file its petition by Dec. 22 in an effort to maintain Stokes’ death penalty.

The petition will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take a closer look at the details of Stokes’ case, rather than a quick view of the case based on the decision of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Supreme Court could reinstate Stokes’ death penalty sentence once it reviews the state’s petition.