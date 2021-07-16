S.C. joins in effort to curb speeding

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will partner with five Southeastern states for Operation Southern Shield in an effort to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions on the roadways.

The campaign will begin July 19 and will run through July 24.

The states participating include South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee, which are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region Four.

Operation Southern Shield is an annual mobilization effort, which began in 2017, and focuses on proactive enforcement of speed violations. The campaign occurs during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. This is the fifth year that South Carolina has taken part in the multistate effort.

In 2020, there were more than 10,900 speed-related collisions on South Carolina roadways during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. That accounts for more than 30 percent of total collisions during that same period.

So far this year, 551 people have died on South Carolina roads, compared to 523 this time last year.