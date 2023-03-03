The driver of a recreational vehicle died days after it crashed in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Feb. 25 on Interstate 95 north near mile marker 93. The 2018 RV traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The RV was occupied by four people. All four were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver later died, Tidwell said Friday.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.